Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the July 15th total of 127,200 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Socket Mobile stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

In other Socket Mobile news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $168,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $182,976. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCKT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $137,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.