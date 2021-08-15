First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $88.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 70.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 68.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 39,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $932,000.

