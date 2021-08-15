KCS Wealth Advisory Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 110.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

