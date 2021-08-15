Klingman & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,342 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,900,000 after buying an additional 840,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

