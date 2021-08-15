Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $333,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.21 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

