RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $802.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,942 shares of company stock worth $412,819 in the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

