Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

TIG has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $9.03 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $461.88 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

