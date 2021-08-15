TD Securities Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$24.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

