Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CJR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.94.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

