Ormeus Ecosystem 24-Hour Volume Tops $99,426.00 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $676,360.42 and $99,426.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00155772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,800.05 or 0.99474136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00876118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

