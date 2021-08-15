Wownero Market Capitalization Tops $14.39 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $47,571.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

