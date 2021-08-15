Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 15,741 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

