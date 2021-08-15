Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of FOF opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.89.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
