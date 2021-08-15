Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on September 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.67. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.