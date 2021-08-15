ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

ICL Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE ICL opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

