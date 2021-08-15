Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,886 shares of company stock worth $7,953,638. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

