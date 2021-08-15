Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

