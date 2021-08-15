MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.65

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.55. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 46,813 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $94.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.47.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

