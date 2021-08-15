Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as low as C$2.92. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 240,630 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.12.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09. Insiders have purchased 23,282 shares of company stock worth $71,877 over the last ninety days.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

