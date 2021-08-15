TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSYHY stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $27.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

