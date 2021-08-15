Smoothy (SMTY) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $855,475.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00132983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00155514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,891.57 or 1.00216337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00877754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

