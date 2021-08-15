State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

