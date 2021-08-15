Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Acquires $110,500.00 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KPLT opened at $3.35 on Friday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

