Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,735 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $184.03 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.56.

