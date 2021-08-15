Ledyard National Bank Raises Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ST opened at $60.61 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.74.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

