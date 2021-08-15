Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after buying an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

