Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 841,465 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,126,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 841,465 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Infosys worth $362,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.