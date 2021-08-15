Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 163,838 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,283,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $283,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

