International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.