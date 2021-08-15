Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Down 52.5% in July

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCNG opened at $0.03 on Friday. Strattner Financial Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

