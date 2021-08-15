Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Down 52.5% in July

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCNG opened at $0.03 on Friday. Strattner Financial Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06.
Strattner Financial Group Company Profile
