RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet raised RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $30.56 on Thursday. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

