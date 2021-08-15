Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.