Ledyard National Bank Purchases 1,333 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Shares of PZD opened at $66.41 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $83.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.