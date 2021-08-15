Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in WEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after buying an additional 92,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,883,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in WEX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

WEX stock opened at $175.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.44. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

