7,312 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $20,213,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $4,160,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

