38,539 Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASXC opened at $2.19 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $513.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

