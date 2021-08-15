Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,558.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

