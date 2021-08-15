Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

XLRN stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

