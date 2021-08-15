Zacks Investment Research Lowers Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $952.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.53. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $148.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

