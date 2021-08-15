Presbia PLC (OTCMKTS:LENSF) Short Interest Update

Presbia PLC (OTCMKTS:LENSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LENSF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. Presbia has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
About Presbia
