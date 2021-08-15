Presbia PLC (OTCMKTS:LENSF) Short Interest Update

Presbia PLC (OTCMKTS:LENSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LENSF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. Presbia has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Get Presbia alerts:

About Presbia

Presbia PLC is a holding company. It engages in the development and marketing of presbyopia-correcting solutions under the trademark of Presbia Flexivue Microlens. It operates through the Restoration of Clear Vision Caused by Presbyopia segment. The company was founded on February 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Presbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.