Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) Short Interest Down 99.0% in July

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,933,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Rejuvel Bio-Sciences alerts:

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences Company Profile

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc develops technology products and services into early and mainstream technology products and services. Through its subsidiaries, it develops and manufactures a line of skin care products and provides environmental management solution that use electron particle accelerator technology.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.