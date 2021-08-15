Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Declines By 98.6%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RIINF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.