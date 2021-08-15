Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Declines By 98.6%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RIINF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.