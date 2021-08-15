Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

