Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,263 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.