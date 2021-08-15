Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 386.60 ($5.05). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 373.20 ($4.88), with a volume of 262,483 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The company has a market cap of £743.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 388.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

