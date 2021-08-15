MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €191.65 ($225.47). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €191.60 ($225.41), with a volume of 305,875 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €166.21.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

