SVB Leerink Boosts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $42.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

