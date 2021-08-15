JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.10.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -93.39.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

