JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.10.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -93.39.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

