Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $955.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.