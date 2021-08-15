Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

